Was it a meteorite? Western Cape and Eastern Cape residents left puzzled

Social media was abuzz on Sunday as internet users wanted to know whether they just saw a meteorite. Residents from Jeffreys Bay, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, and residents in George and other parts of the Western Cape uploaded pictures and videos of the passing meteorite.

They reported hearing what sounded like a loud explosion. A meteorite is a rock that originated in outer space and has fallen to the surface of a planet or moon, or brushed past spectacularly. Claims were that the meteorite, which gave off a few flashes of light, crashed into the ocean.

Some users reported having picked up bits of the meteorite that landed nearby. According to Times of India, NASA announced that five asteroids would pass close to earth between August 27 and September 1. All the asteroids were confirmed as not posing a threat and this will now allow astronomers to study the near-earth objects. A local publication, St Francis Chronicle said eyewitnesses in the Oyster Bay vicinity reported seeing a flash of blue light.

The publication stated a whaleboat crew member claimed the meteorite crashed into the sea approximately 200 metres from where the whaleboat was. So while speculation is ongoing of what exactly was seen, many have also taken the time to make a wish - in case what they saw was actually a shooting star.