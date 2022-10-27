WATCH: British Firm Seafields To Suck CO2 Out Of The Atmosphere Using Giant Seaweed Farms

British firm Seafields is pioneering an organic solution to fighting climate change by sucking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They plan to capture the greenhouse gas, not by using expensively designed electronic equipment but using the power of sargassum seaweed.

Their ocean-based, nature-enhancing solution for carbon dioxide removal aims to be operational by 2026 and will consist of a floating mega-farm the size of Croatia, based in the South Atlantic between Africa and South America.

That’s a megafarm that’s 55,000 sq km (21,200 sq miles) in size. The approach consists of aquafarming sargassum seaweed in the open ocean, processing its biomass to extract useful nutrients and biofuel.

The carbon-rich leftovers will then be sunk to the bottom of the sea, and the small percentage of CO2 released from these would take 750-1400 years to reach the surface of the ocean.