WATCH: Cape parrot announced as BirdLife South Africa’s 2023 Bird of the Year

BirdLife South Africa, the local chapter of BirdLife International, has announced the Cape parrot as its Bird of the Year for 2023. The Cape parrot, or Poicephalus robustus for the sciency folk, is endemic to South Africa as it occurs nowhere else in the world.

This beautiful parrot inhabits isolated patches of forest in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists the Cape parrot as an endangered species with an estimated remaining population of fewer than 1 800 individuals. The Cape parrot is a medium-sized bird standing around 30cm high with a striking green body and golden head and neck. Adults have small orange patches on the shoulders and leg feathers, with females having a red patch above their beak, which is generally missing in males.

They are usually seen as singletons, pairs, family groups or larger flocks. They are most often seen flying, or at roosting and feeding sites, especially at dawn or near dusk. The Cape parrot is typically found in the inland mountain forests, much of which has been heavily affected by the logging of large hardwood trees (like yellowwoods), causing a shortage of natural nesting sites and food availability for the species. Cape parrots are also susceptible to the highly contagious and sometimes fatal psittacine beak and feather disease.

Several conservation organisations and individuals are working together to protect South Africa’s endangered Cape parrot population, with a notable partnership established between BirdLife South Africa and the BirdLife Species Guardians, the Cape Parrot Working Group and the Wild Bird Trust’s Cape Parrot Project to raise awareness about this species through the Bird of the Year 2023 campaign. The work of the Species Guardians includes initiatives such as population monitoring, habitat restoration, the provision of nest boxes, species rehabilitation, education of the public and community outreach.

The beauty of the Cape parrot attracts birders from around the world to South Africa, helping to support avitourism in rural areas that rely heavily on ecotourism for sustainability. They symbolise hope and resilience, and the species persists despite decades of historical exploitative logging. Throughout 2023, BirdLife South Africa and its Bird of the Year partners will create awareness about the Cape parrot through the production of educational materials, such as posters, infographics, and learning resources for schools which will be free to download via the BirdLife South Africa website. Cape parrot merchandise, such as T-shirts, pin badges and fluffy toys, will also be on sale through BirdLife South Africa’s Shop for the Birds! from January 2023.