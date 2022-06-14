WATCH: Champion kitesurfer Lewis Crathern in Egypt to support wind power ahead of COP27

World-renowned kite surfer Lewis Crathern says he is eager to find out how wind energy has transformed the “beautiful Red Sea region” in Egypt which will host COP27. Crathern, who is a Global Wind Energy Council ambassador, is in the Northern African country ahead of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh.

In a Facebook post, Crathern said: “It feels great to return to the beautiful Red Sea region in Egypt. There is an abundance of potential wind power here and it’s great that Egypt has invested heavily into renewable energy. The country is taking huge steps to meet their renewable energy targets. I can’t wait to meet more people from the region this week to hear how wind energy has helped transform the area.” Crathern aims to raise awareness of the potential for wind energy in Egypt, across the MENA (Middle East and Northern Africa) region and throughout the world.

Crathern will be visiting some of Egypt’s most prominent wind energy areas in the Gulf of Suez and engaging with local communities benefiting from wind energy along the way. He will also visit a local school in the El Gouna area to teach young students about the power of wind energy through his kitesurfing demonstration. The world-renowned kitesurfer also visited South Africa earlier this year where he did a similar presentation with students to teach them about the power of the wind.

“It is an honour to be in Egypt ahead of COP27 combining my passion for kitesurfing with my passion for the environment. The opportunity to discuss wind energy with communities already seeing the positive effects renewable energy can have in this area is exciting for me as a long-term supporter of the potential for wind. “Everyone from school pupils to locals employed in the wind sector, right through to the British Ambassador to Egypt is excited by the potential for Egypt and the wider region. “This year’s COP is an important moment for the energy transition in Egypt, Africa and the world, and wind energy has a big role to play.”

Gareth Bayley, British Ambassador to Egypt, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Lewis Crathern to Egypt as he learns about the positive impact investment in green energy is having on the area. Our trip to the West Bakr wind farm highlights the impressive work being done ahead of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to help Egypt reach its renewable energy targets.” The Global Wind Energy Council is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. Its members represent more than 1 500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. COP27 was originally expected to take place from November 8 to 20 in 2021. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, COP26 was rescheduled from November 2020 to November 2021. As a result, COP27 will take place from November 7 to 18, 2022.