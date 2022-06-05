WATCH: Climate change poses serious risks to mental health – WHO report

Video by Tracey Adams The effects of climate change are increasingly having a stronger and longer-lasting impact on people, which poses serious risks to mental health and well-being, according to a new World Health Organisation report.

Where previous studies and research have focused on the impact of climate change on physical health, evidence has shown that it also exacerbates risk factors for mental health and psychosocial problems. The WHO has urged countries to include mental health support in their response to the climate crisis. Dr Maria Neira, WHO director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, said the impacts of climate change are increasingly part of our daily lives

“There is very little dedicated mental health support available for people and communities dealing with climate-related hazards and long-term risk,” she said. The report is in line with findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published earlier this year. The IPPC report revealed that rapidly increasing climate change poses a threat to mental health and psychosocial well-being.

This includes emotional distress, anxiety, depression, grief, and suicidal behaviour. WHO director, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Dévora Kestel said countries could do more to ramp up mental health and psychosocial support to help protect those most at risk “The impact of climate change is compounding the already extremely challenging situation for mental health and mental health services globally.

‘There are nearly 1 billion people living with mental health conditions, yet in low- and middle-income countries, three out four do not have access to needed services” said Kestel. Here are some examples of environmental determinants that affect mental health: Droughts –

Air pollution –

Floods – In April, more than 440 people died in flash floods that destroyed homes and roads in KwaZulu-Natal.

