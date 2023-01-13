WATCH: Davina Gordon Goliath shares scary experience with Mozambique spitting cobra while on holiday

Davina Gordon Goliath has taken to social media to share her family’s experience with a venomous Mozambique spitting cobra while they were on holiday recently. The musician, who is married to comedian and TV presenter, Donovan Goliath, said she has snake encounter PTSD after the ordeal.

Goliath said they were in the suite and she was in the kitchen at the time. “I was cleaning the plate that I was going to use to make a platter and was chatting to Don at the same time. As I come around the corner, this thing is slithering up to me and opened its mouth,” she said. She said she didn't check what kind of snake it was; she ran.

Goliath said thankfully their toddler daughter, Sophia Mae, was asleep at the time. She said they contacted the venue's reception and a team came out to assess the situation. “At one point, there were eight people inside the suite,” Goliath said.

She said a team from maintenance were called and they had to break one of the cupboards to retrieve the snake. Goliath said it was only later that they found out it was a Mozambique spitting cobra. She joked that she was thankful for her bad eyesight and has to wear glasses.

“Because... I can't stop thinking about his mouth opening towards me. Like it could've gone the other way completely,” she said.