WATCH: Elephant pushes over bakkie in Thailand, just because it can

Imagine driving along a long stretch of tarmac, the wind whipping through the cabin of your bakkie, when you spot an elephant walking towards your vehicle. Used to seeing elephants on this drive, you slow down and allow it to pass. But then the giant pachyderm seemingly takes an interest in your van. If an adult Asian elephant decides it wants to do something, there is not much a human can do to stop it.

On Monday, March 6, an Asian elephant decided to flex its muscles, pushing over a bakkie in Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, east of Bangkok, Thailand. WATCH THE VIDEO According to The Nation Thailand, the elephant was on one lane of the road, while the pick-up was on the other with only a few metres separating the two.

In a video filmed by an onlooker which has since gone viral, the elephant is seen using its trunk to examine the vehicle and then begins pushing it over. From the video, there’s no indication of the driver doing anything to agitate the animal. The pick-up then tips onto two wheels and slowly rolls over. Onlookers in the video are heard screaming at the sight. Bystanders called wildlife sanctuary officials who eventually managed to divert the elephant, before assisting the driver.