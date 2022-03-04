WATCH: Emergency help sought to save Scotland's iconic wildcats from extinction

The Scottish wildcat is the UK’s rarest and most threatened mammal, with estimates suggesting as few as 35 genetically pure individuals remain in the wild, all in the Scottish Highlands. Like the plight of the African wildcat, previous hunting, prosecution by farmers and current interbreeding with feral house cat populations have led to the species, Felis silvestris, being declared functionally extinct in Scotland.

The cats were once widespread across the UK, but a combination of hunting and loss of habitat loss saw them wiped out in England and Wales around 200 years ago. A national campaign, part of a European partnership with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the Saving Wildcats initiative has asked members of the public to sponsor their own wildcat in order to rescue the species from extinction. Efforts include a captive breeding programme that aims to raise new generations of animals with high genetic purity which can be released into the wild.

The entire remaining population was restricted to the Scottish Highlands, but even those have virtually vanished. ​Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below ​

Currently, the greatest threat to the species is hybridisation with domestic and feral cats, which dilutes the wildcat's genes and will ultimately see its distinctive features lost. The public is being asked to support the work by sponsoring wildcats in the conservation scheme by ‘adopting’ one of three wildcats, Droma, Fruin and Cranachan, with contributions from £5 a month. The programme is based at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig, near Kingussie. “Wildcats are Scotland's most iconic animal but also one of our most endangered,” said David Barclay, Saving Wildcats conservation manager.

“By sponsoring one of three cats in the breeding centre, confident Droma, nosy little Fruin or Cranachan, who loves his food, supporters will directly contribute to the future of the Highland tiger and have the chance to watch as their wildcat grows, learns, and hopefully becomes a parent. The three kittens will go on to be among the first released into the wild next year.

