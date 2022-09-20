WATCH: Exploring the benefits of nature-based learning

“Modern living has greatly affected our relationship with nature. We are no longer in touch with how it works and do not appreciate the gifts it offers, and yet, nature is essential for our well-being and provides everything we need to live.” These are the enlightening words of Tracey Teague, the principal of Eduplex Pre-Primary School located in Queenswood, Pretoria.

Indeed, Teague’s words run true. The World Economic Forum found that by 2050, 70% of people on the planet will be living in cities. “The impact of urbanisation on the environment, the climate and our connection to nature are evident in rising temperatures, concrete jungles invading green spaces, and how we are not taking care of the earth,” Teague said. Eduplex believes that ecological literacy, the ability to understand the natural systems that make life on earth possible, should be a vital part of the education process. Teague implored that if society is able to impart this love for nature to children, we can be sure that it will have a positive impact on our world for future generations.

“In fact, nature is a gold mine for learning,” said Teague. “We believe that for children to value nature, we must teach them how and why to appreciate it, as a love for nature does not come naturally. At our school, we do it through and with our experimental gardens. All the plants, as well as the landscaping, are there for and with a purpose.” At Eduplex, the garden is an extension of the classrooms. The children learn about shapes, textures, colours, and smells while at the same time, this exposure to nature, which they often do not get at home, cultivates an appreciation and love for the natural world. The deciduous trees teach children about seasons, cycles, and time. The herb garden shows them how plants can be used for food or medicinal purposes. The lavender plants attract bees, butterflies, and birds, while other plants repel insects.

The desert garden on one side of the school and the subtropical garden on the other side teach kids that some plants need more water and are more sensitive than others. “The bird hide and pond also teach our children to be still and observe when they are upset and extra active, the sound of the water calms them down miraculously. The children also love catching the tadpoles in the pond and seeing them grow into frogs and return them to their natural habitat,” Teague said. “And you do not need a huge space to teach a love for nature. We are excited to be welcoming 30 teachers from schools in Mamelodi on 18 October 2022 to show them how to do this on a small scale with the space they have,” Teague concludes.

Research shows that unstructured play promotes academic readiness in numerous ways, including impacting cognitive development, social interactions, and health and wellness. According to reports released by the Children & Nature Network, an organisation aiming to increase equitable access to nature, spending time in nature has a range of benefits, allowing children to:

● Enhance their creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. ● Boost their ability to read, write, perform mathematical equations, socialise and understand science. ● Increases their focus and attention while reducing symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

● Increases their enthusiasm for and engagement with learning. ● Improves relationship skills and impulse control. ● Reduces anger, stress, and disruptive behaviour.

● Reduces near-sightedness. ● Increases physical activity, which reduces the risk of obesity. Whether you and your family decide to pursue traditional schooling or use a nature-based model to supplement the home-school curriculum, there are plenty of ways to use your own land or nearby public natural areas to instil a love of learning in your children.