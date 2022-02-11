WATCH: Indonesia to replace sinking Jakarta with new capital city Nusantara

The Indonesian government has announced its plans to move the country's capital from Jakarta to a soon-to-be built city, Nusantara. Nusantara means “archipelago” in Javanese. The country’s parliament approved the bill, which was launched in 2019, to relocate the capital away from Jakarta, which is sinking into the ground at an alarming rate.

The new planned capital city of Nusantara will be located around 1 300 kilometres away on the island of Borneo. Critics have said that the new name could prove confusing, and it does not address the numerous environmental concerns plaguing Jakarta such as water and air pollution and the overextraction of ground water which is the cause of the sinking city. Jakarta, home to over 10 million people, is one of the world's fastest sinking cities according to researchers who estimate that the city could be entirely submerged by 2050 if excessive groundwater extraction and new construction projects continue unchecked.

Jakarta sits on what used to be swampland with 13 rivers running through the city, most eventually making their way to the Java Sea, its waves lapping against the shores. Unsurprisingly, this makes the city prone to widespread flooding which, according to experts, is getting worse.

Heri Andreas, a researcher from the Bandung Institute of Technology studying land subsidence told BBC News that “the potential for Jakarta to be submerged isn’t a laughing matter.” "If we look at our models, by 2050 about 95% of North Jakarta will be submerged."

North Jakarta has already sunk 2.5m in 10 years and is continuing to sink by as much as 25cm a year in some parts, which is more than double the global average for coastal megacities. Jakarta is sinking by an average of 1-15cm a year and almost half the city now sits below sea level. Air pollution and traffic jams in the city are notorious. Government ministers must be escorted by police convoys to get to meetings on time. In building a new capital in East Kalimantan, an Indonesian province on the island of Borneo, the government hopes it can take some of the pressure off Jakarta. Map: Mapcreator.io, OSM via Reuters Connect Mineral-rich East Kalimantan, known for its jungles and orangutan population, is home to only 3.7 million people, according to the most recent census. Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said "the new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the identity of the nation, as well as a new centre of economic gravity".