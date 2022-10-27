WATCH: It's Hive Speed 2! Youngsters Help Make New Rail Project A Bee-Line

A group of budding young beekeepers have helped install the first two of 14 beehives for a wildlife site created as part of the building of the HS2 high speed rail line. The Northamptonshire school kids, from The Radstone Primary School, helped install the hives as part of a unique partnership with the Great British Bee Project (GBBP).

It is designed to expand populations of the endangered British Black Bee – Britain’s only native bee species. To mark the occasion the kids named the queen bee “Lillibee’ as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The youthful bee enthusiasts’ Assistant Head Teacher, Sophie Matthews, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit to the conservation site and loved learning about the bees and the environment right on their doorstep.” “The children have been inspired by their morning and we now have a few budding ecologists on our hands.”