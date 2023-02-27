WATCH: Researchers make clean hydrogen fuel directly from seawater

Researchers in Australia have successfully split seawater to produce green hydrogen fuel without pre-treatment. An international chemical engineering team led by the University of Adelaide’s Professor Shizhang Qiao and associate professor Yao Zheng split natural seawater into oxygen and hydrogen.

“We have split natural seawater into oxygen and hydrogen with nearly 100% efficiency, to produce green hydrogen by electrolysis, using a non-precious and cheap catalyst in a commercial electrolyser,” said Professor Qiao in a press statement. “We used seawater as a feedstock without the need for any pre-treatment processes like reverse osmosis desolation, purification, or alkalisation,” said Associate Professor Zheng.

According to an article published by the University of Adelaide, the research team reported that the, “performance of their seawater with catalysts of cobalt oxide and chromium oxide is almost as good as the performance of more expensive platinum/iridium catalysts running in a feedstock of highly purified deionised water.” “Increased demand for hydrogen to partially or totally replace energy generated by fossil fuels will significantly increase scarcity of increasingly-limited freshwater resources,” said Zheng.

Seawater is an almost infinite resource and is considered a natural feedstock electrolyte, which would be very practical for regions with long coastlines and abundant sunlight. Seawater electrolysis is still in early development compared with pure water electrolysis because of electrode side reactions, and corrosion arising from the complexities of using seawater. “It is always necessary to treat impure water to a level of water purity for conventional electrolysers including desalination and deionisation, which increases the operation and maintenance cost of the processes,” said Associate Professor Zheng, co-author of the study published in the journal Nature Energy.

