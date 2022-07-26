WATCH: University of Pretoria vets lead the revival of India’s extinct cheetah

Academics and researchers from the University of Pretoria (UP) are paving the path toward the reintroduction of wild cheetahs to India, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the survival of this big cat species. As a response to declining cheetah numbers, the Project Cheetah initiative is part of a long-term plan to increase the number of free-ranging or “wild” cheetahs.

In a press release, UP said that despite significant efforts thus far, the global authority on the status of the natural world, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, estimates that there are fewer than 7 000 wild cheetahs left globally. “There is growing concern about finding new export opportunities to ensure that the free-ranging cheetah population grows in a sustainable, manageable manner,” said veterinary wildlife specialist Professor Adrian Tordiffe of UP’s Faculty of Veterinary Science. “Very few new reserves can accommodate cheetahs in South Africa, and if no new space is found to accommodate the expanding population, these big cats will have to be placed on contraceptives to limit their numbers. This would be a tragedy when there are protected areas within their historical range elsewhere in the world,” he said.

This project, a collaboration between the governments of India and South Africa, has been in the works since India set ambitious goals which place environmental sustainability at the forefront of national development plans. Historically, cheetahs were found across much of India and the subregion. Project Cheetah aims to bring back the only large mammal that recently became extinct in India, thus restoring balance within the ecosystems it once inhabited. It will be the first intercontinental species reintroduction of its kind. Cheetahs also play an important part as keystone species in certain parks in India. Their presence could result in more focus on ecosystem conservation, which could, in turn, benefit many other species in India.

Prof Tordiffe and Prof Leith Meyer, director of the Centre for Veterinary Wildlife Studies at UP, have been working with the Wildlife Institute of India and the Indian Tiger Conservation Authority on the relocation project since 2020, along with Vincent van der Merwe, who manages the cheetah metapopulation in South Africa and who sourced the 12 animals being prepared for their new home in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Recently, cheetahs have been exported from South Africa to Mozambique and Malawi. The population in Malawi is doing well, and some may return to South Africa soon to ensure an exchange of genes. “We must make bold moves to secure this species into the future, otherwise, in 50 years, there will be no more cheetahs other than those in captivity,” Tordiffe said.

The mammal, which went extinct in India, is described as the Asiatic cheetah, which is a different subspecies to the Southern African cheetah. Only about 20 Asiatic cheetahs remain in Iran; this threatened population is too small to fragment. Other closely related cheetahs in north-west Africa are also critically endangered. The only sizeable growing populations of cheetahs worldwide are from small private and state-owned reserves within South Africa. While there might be small genetic differences between the Southern African cheetah and the Asiatic cheetah, their function within an ecosystem is likely to be identical, the university said. Cheetahs are fairly adaptable to a range of environmental and climatic conditions. In Southern Africa, they have done well in reserves across the country, from the dry semi-desert in the western parts of the region to the wetter bushveld areas in the east. Researchers believe that there is little reason to believe that they will not rapidly adapt to conditions in India.

“The cheetahs earmarked for the India reintroduction come from various small private reserves in South Africa. “They are currently in large quarantine camps at two facilities in South Africa and are being prepared for relocation to the initial reintroduction site in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh,” Tordiffe said. The professor praised the “success story” of the Indian Tiger Conservation Authority in doubling the number of wild tigers in India over the past decade.

“They have done a wonderful job in India over the past 10 years, and have the ecological and veterinary expertise to manage a new population of cheetahs. India offers a fascinating prospect for new homes for some of our cheetahs with its plan to bring the cheetah back to Asia,” he said. While the landscape in India is somewhat similar to South African protected areas, with dry, open grassland and savannah, the key difference is that most of their protected reserves are unfenced. “This is a deliberate policy that allows the free movement of wildlife.

“They deal with human-wildlife conflict by compensating farmers for stock losses and have a different culture, which discourages the killing of animals, making some aspects of conservation a little bit easier. The lack of fences certainly presents some challenges, but we believe these can be overcome,” he said. Outlining the way forward for the initial 12 animals, Tordiffe said that once their quarantine ends and all logistics are finalised, the cheetahs will be flown to India. “My role is to ensure that we get the cheetahs safely from South Africa to India, and to ensure effective disease management, preventing these animals from becoming infected or transmitting any diseases to carnivores in India,” he said.

He added that despite concerns from some quarters, disease risks are minimal to the animals and that these can be managed through quarantine and vaccination programmes. “This is only the first batch, We will probably be sending more, perhaps smaller numbers, but a roll-out would occur almost every year for the next five to 10 years until we help establish a stable population in India. “The cheetahs will not be lost to South Africa for good. The Indian population will always be considered as being linked to the South African population because there will be an ongoing exchange of animals back and forth to ensure effective gene flow,” he said.