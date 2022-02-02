WATCH: World Wetlands Day 2022 - The importance of our wetlands

World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on February 2 to raise awareness about wetlands. The date also marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, commonly known as the Ramsar Convention, which was adopted as an international treaty in 1971.

World Wetlands Day has been celebrated by Contracting Parties to the Convention since its initiation in 1997, but the 2022 event is the first to be celebrated as a United Nations International Day following the adoption of Resolution 75/317 by the UN General Assembly, which specifically proclaimed February 2 as World Wetlands Day. As the name suggests, wetlands are areas of marsh, fen, peatland, or water, natural or artificial, permanent, or temporary, with water that is stationary or flowing, fresh, brackish, or salty.

These include areas of marine water the depth of which at low tide is no deeper than 6 metres. Wetlands are one of the world’s most important environmental assets, containing a disproportionately high number of plant and animal species compared with other areas of the world. Throughout history, they have been integral to human survival and development.

Wetlands associated with streams and rivers slow down floodwaters by acting as giant shallow pans. Water flowing into these pans loses speed and power as it disperses. Plants in the wetland play a vital role in holding back the water. The wetland acts as a sponge as much of the floodwater is then stored in the wetland and is slowly released to the downstream areas, instead of it all rushing to the sea within a few days.

This greatly reduces flood damage, particularly erosion, and ensures a more steady supply of water throughout the year. Wetlands improve water quality as they are efficient at naturally filtering and trapping sediment, nutrients, and disease-causing bacteria.

In addition, pollutants such as heavy metals and pesticides may be trapped by chemical and biological processes. Water flowing out of the wetland is cleaner than the water entering it. Due to the amazing filter qualities of wetlands, the sediments and nutrients accumulated serve as a source of food and energy to hundreds of species of plants such as bulrushes, grasses, reeds, water lilies, sedges, and indigenous trees. These plants then provide food and a place for attachment and shelter for an equally impressive number of beneficial bacteria, insects, fish, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.