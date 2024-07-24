Western Cape Government welcomes Ramaphosa signing Climate Change Act

The Western Cape Government (WCG) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the Climate Change Act into law. MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, Anton Bredell said while this milestone is being celebrated, the swift implementation of this Act is of great importance and needs to be acknowledged.

“This legislation underscores our collective dedication to safeguarding our environment, communities, and future generations while capitalising on opportunities that promote economic growth. “The provincial government will continue to build a resilient and sustainable Western Cape that thrives in the face of climate change challenges, demonstrating responsible governance for the benefit of current and future generations,” Bredell said. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province is particularly vulnerable to the fury of climate change.

“We cannot ignore the impact this crisis is having on our residents and economy. The WCG has over the years been steadily building up the resilience of the province to counter the effects of climate change, through programmes such as the Western Cape Energy Resilience plan, our Growth for Jobs (G4J) strategy, and the 15-year Western Cape Integrated Water Response initiative, all with the aim of striking a balance between our ongoing drive towards growth and job creation and mitigating the impact of this on the environment. “I want to work closely with the other coastal provinces to look at how we can support each in dealing with the vulnerabilities that we face as a result of climate change,” Winde said. The Western Cape faces a range of climate challenges from prolonged droughts to floods and coastal erosion, which have significant impacts on communities and the environment.

“We are all critically aware of the impact of the recent weather on so many of our residents across the province. This is the future that we have to plan for now,” Winde said. Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer said the Act and its signing are the the culmination of an enormous collective effort from South African climate change experts. “The President's endorsement is a testament to South Africa’s and the Western Cape’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future, particularly a sustainable food basket for all, which is a key goal of the Act.

“The Act provides a platform for sound policy alignment and sets out the functions and agenda for the Presidential Climate Commission. It also provides a roadmap to provinces for responding to the challenges of climate change, be it mitigation, adaptation, or both,” Meyer said. The provincial government said it supports the objective of the Act aimed at transitioning South Africa to a low-carbon economy. Working with the provisions in the Act, it said the Western Cape will ensure that policies influencing the provincial ambition to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 are aligned, that contradictions are avoided, and that new job opportunities in the emerging low-carbon economy are promoted. Bredell said the province is committed to ensuring that vulnerable communities are not left behind during the transition.

“We prioritise equitable access to resources, education, and opportunities, empowering all residents to actively participate in climate action. Our strategy is based on adaptation and preparedness. We already invest in early warning systems and community-based disaster risk reduction, and now we must step up our commitment to climate-smart infrastructure. And, where disaster strikes, we must ensure that we ‘build back better’,” he said. Bredell said by fostering partnerships with civil society, businesses, and academia, they aim to create a fair and sustainable pathway toward a low-carbon economy and strengthen the frameworks for enhancing resilience and climate response. The Climate Change Act provides a framework for coordinated action between the different spheres of government, and places obligations on District Councils in respect of climate change response planning.

“We will assist our local governments to develop robust climate strategies aligned with provincial goals that integrate climate considerations into land use planning, resource use, infrastructure development, and emergency response. Working together, we will forge a network of climate-resilient communities, sharing best practices and learning from one another. “The promulgation of the Climate Change Act is the start of a process of implementing the national climate change response. We call on the national government to swiftly enact the required provisions that will give substance to the Act, including the envisaged implementation regulations and obligation on the national Minister to detail financing arrangements, particularly for those working at the local level where the greatest impacts are already being felt,” Bredell said. [email protected]