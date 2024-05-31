What’s it like being bitten by a Black Mamba? A Durban snake catcher’s harrowing experience

On May 23, a routine call to capture a Black Mamba nearly cost the life of Durban-based snake catcher Warren Dick. Known for his expertise in handling some of the world’s most dangerous snakes, Dick's encounter with the mamba was a stark reminder of the risks involved in his profession. "I want to start by saying it was all my fault," Dick admitted. "I did not read the situation nor the snake correctly and made an error that nearly took my life."

The incident began around 11.30am when Dick received a call about a Black Mamba in the Yellowwood Park area. Upon arrival, he found the snake, which had been harassed by cats, hiding behind roof tiles. Despite its size, the initial capture was straightforward. Driven by a desire to take professional photographs of the large mamba, Dick decided to handle the snake in an open space — a decision he would soon regret. "I wore my safety boots and thick jeans, grabbed my camera, and took the snake to a local Bluff sports field at about 2.20pm," he recalled. The snake, agitated from its earlier ordeal, was highly aggressive. After releasing it from the bucket, it raised a third of its body off the ground and tried to escape. Dick's attempts to control the snake were unsuccessful, culminating in a moment of misjudgement.

"The snake decided to not back off; it was going to go through me. I felt a pin prick on my right knee as I tried to jump out of the way." Realising the severity of his situation when a sharp burning pain began in his knee, Dick secured the snake back in the bucket and decided to drive himself to Albert Luthuli Hospital. Despite advice from fellow snake handler Nick Evans to wait for help, Dick was determined to reach the hospital on his own. However, as the venom began to take effect, he was forced to pull over and seek local assistance.

"All I could think of was ‘Don't panic, stay calm’, that's the golden rule to survive a snakebite until you get to help." Unfortunately, a series of miscommunications delayed his transportation to the hospital, leading to a critical hour after the bite before he received medical care. "By this point, my whole body was numb, tingling, and I felt as if I had a constrictor snake around my throat," Dick described. "Initially I did panic a bit, between running around with the snake trying to calm it down, then the thought of being bit, I did Initially feel very out of breath, then the pins and needles feeling set in through my body, that's when I decided it's best to pull over. Call medics, then consciously calm myself."

Upon arrival at the trauma unit, a team of five specialists immediately began treatment, administering adrenaline to prevent anaphylactic shock and 10 vials of anti-venom. "Within 10 minutes of the anti-venom, I started feeling very hot and like I had an elephant sitting on my chest," he said. He was then sedated and placed on a ventilator. The following hours were a blur of strange lights and sounds as Dick drifted in and out of consciousness, praying for survival. By 8am the next morning, he was fully conscious, but still experiencing numbness and weakness.

"I could hardly feel any parts of my body, let alone move them," he said. Despite the ordeal, he was relieved to be alive and on the mend. Reflecting on the incident, Dick expressed gratitude for the medical team at Albert Luthuli Hospital and the support from his community. "This experience is not going to stop me from following my God-given passion for working with misunderstood creatures," he affirmed. However, he acknowledged the need for greater caution in the future, especially when working alone.