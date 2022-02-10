Why Norway banned the breeding of English Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

The end of January also marked the end of the Norwegian lineages of English Bulldogs and King Charles Spaniels after Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding these dogs are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated. The ruling was prompted by a case brought in November 2021 by Animal Protection Norway out of concern for the dog breeds’ numerous, critical health issues. In a statement on their website, Animal Protection Norway said that “we humans have, for a long time, bred family animals with the main focus on extreme appearance, at the expense of good health and temperament.

"As a consequence of extreme breeding, several species and breeds now live with chronic and painful disorders. These problems prevent the animals from being able to live a normal and comfortable life." Lawyers argued that it was no longer possible to maintain the health of the breeds in a case brought in 2018 by Animal Protection Norway which sued the Norwegian Kennel Club (NKK), the Norwegian Cavalier Club, the Norwegian Bulldog Club as well as six breeders of English bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

“It is not okay for breeding to take place in a way that is not in line with the Animal Welfare Act. The practise is illegal, and it is time for this to be put on the agenda. Animal protection Norway wants a change in the way family animals are bred in Norway. Both the kennel club, breeders, breed clubs and the authorities have a shared responsibility for us to breed healthy and healthy animals.” The organisation believes that there are no healthy individual English Bulldog and King Charles Spaniel breeds left to breed on. Any breeding within these breeds is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Picture: Bru-nO/Pixabay The individuals within each breed are closely related and produce sick offspring. The cavalier is predisposed to more than 25 hereditary disorders with some of these disorders being extremely painful and uncomfortable. The English Bulldog is predisposed to 40 hereditary disorders with studies showing that almost all English bulldogs have varying degrees of hip dysplasia. In addition, the Bulldog Club says that about 95% have a caesarean section, over 90% are artificially inseminated, over 50% have skin problems and more than 40% have eye problems. DNA tests show that all or almost all English bulldogs have Robinow-like syndrome, an ailment characterised by skeletal abnormalities including shortening of the long bones in the arms and legs.