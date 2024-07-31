World Ranger Day: WWF's ranger wellness initiative targets rhino poaching crisis in KwaZulu-Natal

WWF South Africa, supported by funding from WWF Germany, the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, and other benefactors, has launched a comprehensive ranger wellness initiative aimed at combating rhino poaching in KwaZulu-Natal - a province which has been particularly devastated by poaching activities in recent years. The demanding nature of ranger work, which involves extended periods in remote areas and constant danger from international poaching syndicates, highlights the necessity of wellness interventions.

These measures are designed to enhance working conditions and mitigate the risks of corruption and entrapment among rangers. Jeff Cooke, rhino conservation manager at WWF South Africa, stressed the importance of this initiative, saying that "rangers are at the forefront of ongoing rhino conservation efforts. Through this work, we aim to professionalise ranger work, boost team morale, prevent corruption and increase efficiency.” “This is not only important for conservation, but also for the wellbeing of the men and women who put themselves on the frontline every day as they work to secure our unique natural heritage."

One of the focal points of the wellness program is the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park (HiP), which has been severely impacted by poaching in recent years. The initiative also extends to 11 other private and communally owned reserves in KZN, which house both white and black rhinos under the WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion Project. “It has been a great setback for many years even though the park authorities had some measures in place to try and control poaching, the involvement of the SAPS, defence force and private law enforcement agencies but rhinos were still not 100% safe, which I think is why they came to a tough decision to dehorn rhinos as a swift decision to try and eliminate poaching,” shared Christopher Manqele, a seasoned game ranger at the Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park. A key aspect of the program is conducting a ranger survey to gain a deeper understanding of the psychological and physical challenges rangers face. This survey aims to identify the best ways to support rangers, build trust, and boost morale within the ranger corps.

Similar surveys in Kruger National Park have proven effective, providing valuable insights into the challenges and threats rangers encounter and offering practical guidance on appropriate solutions. The KZN survey will help tailor support strategies to professionalise ranger duties and make rangers less vulnerable to criminal syndicates. It will also contribute to the development of ranger resilience training. Another important component of the initiative involves upgrading ranger accommodation and field outposts, along with providing essential equipment, uniforms, and technical and aerial support.

Improvements include the installation of solar power for electricity and hot water, as well as recreational facilities. These enhancements aim to decrease stress, improve sleep, and bolster the physical health of rangers, ultimately enhancing their performance and morale. A recent milestone in this effort was the opening of a state-of-the-art ranger facility at Babanango Game Reserve, which is 75% community-owned. Funded by the Roy McAlpine Foundation through WWF South Africa, this facility provides rangers with private rooms, gym facilities, and internet access, setting a new standard in ranger accommodation within the network of parks.

Speaking to IOL, Siduduzo Ntombela, a field ranger at Babanango Game Reserve, highlighted the demanding nature of the job. "I was one of the fittest to survive the selection process; 10 men were selected from the community to be trained as Field Rangers." Ntombela, who is part of the community that owns the Babanango Game Reserve, described the daily challenges rangers face. "As a field ranger, you must be able to deal with extreme weather conditions; sometimes it's too hot, too cold, or even heavy rains. We protect species; sometimes we get chased by animals, and it’s a challenge we face daily."

Skills development is another critical focus of the wellness initiative. Rangers receive legal training to uphold best-practice law enforcement ethics and standards, First Aid training due to the increased risk of injuries during patrols and from wildlife, and advanced field ranger training in areas such as dog handling and aerial support. Ntombela expressed his commitment to conservation and the importance of educating the community. "We always teach people from the community because educating them about conservation is essential. Spending a lot of time at the reserve makes me in love with species and committed to conservation." He also highlighted the dangers associated with the job.