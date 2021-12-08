Would you rent a Christmas tree? Here's why you should

As December sweeps in, many eco-conscious households around the world will be contemplating whether to purchase an artificial Christmas tree or a real one that’s been chopped down. This is a dilemma environmentally friendly Londoners will not have to think about this year.

London Christmas Tree Rental, a London-based company, allows people to rent a Christmas for the festive season and will then replant the tree upon its return. The company delivers a real, pot-planted tree to its customers and then picks it up after Christmas returns it to a farm where it continues to grow until it is rented again the following year. The company enjoyed bumper rents last year, having delivered all its available trees within the first week of December.

This successful side hustle began in 2018 when Catherine Loveless and partner Jonathan Mearns decided to make the Christmas tradition a bit more sustainable.

“It all started when walking the streets of London in January and weaving between the Christmas tree graveyards. Jonathan decided enough was enough,” the company’s website reads. “With seven million trees going into landfill each year for the sake of three weeks of pleasure there must be a better way to do Christmas trees.” Tree rents range from about £40 to £70 (R850 to R1500). Add in another £10 (R210) each way for delivery and pickup, plus a £30 deposit, and the rental tree can cost a lot more than many cut or artificial trees. Still, it is a more sustainable option with well-cared-for trees qualifying for the return of the deposit. Renting a tree allows consumers to play their part in building a more sustainable festive season. Although artificial trees may be used for many years, they do have a significant environmental cost.

“In the US, around 10 million artificial trees are purchased each season,” says the Nature Conservancy. “Nearly 90% are shipped across the world from China, resulting in an increase of carbon emissions and resources. And because of the material they are made of, most artificial trees are not recyclable and end up in local landfills.” Loveless says: “All the trees are returned to the farm in January where they are cared for till the following year. If a customer has liked their tree, then they can get it back the following year. A total of 97% of these rollover trees survived the two British heatwaves last summer and were able to return to customers this year. They become part of the family and the customer is excited to see how much it has grown.” If you can’t find a tree to rent in South Africa, buy a pot and plant your own.