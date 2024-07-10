WWF South Africa launches youth leadership campaign for sustainability

WWF South Africa has launched the "Believe in South Africa's Youth" campaign, a significant initiative aimed at empowering young environmental leaders across the nation. Announced on June 19, in Cape Town, this campaign comes as South Africa embarks on a new era of Government National Unity, highlighting the crucial role of youth in sustainable development.

The campaign aims to spotlight the achievements of young South Africans who are making substantial impacts through their innovative environmental initiatives. By celebrating these young visionaries, WWF South Africa seeks to inspire collective action towards sustainability and conservation. Among the notable young leaders featured in the campaign are: Dean Carlisle - Change Maker

At 21, Dean founded Lessons In Conservation, educating over 8,500 children in impoverished areas about the importance of nature across 110 schools in 11 African countries. Esethu Cenga – Big Thinker Co-founder of Rewoven Africa, Esethu's startup focuses on recycling textiles to combat fashion waste, advocating for sustainable practices that prioritise people and the planet over profits.

Didi Mathibe – Future Leader As a Circular Economy Analyst with WWF South Africa, Didi works on keeping plastics out of nature through sustainable design, consumption, and waste reduction, advancing the nation towards a circular economy. Jade Bothma – Action Taker

At just 15, Jade founded Oceano Reddents, a non-profit organization turning ocean plastic litter into eco-bricks for building houses, addressing both plastic pollution and housing issues. WWF South Africa is also inviting the public to nominate young environmental leaders making a difference in their communities. The nomination period runs from June 11 to July 11. To nominate, participants can post a photo or video of the nominee on social media, include a description of their contributions to environmental sustainability, use the hashtags

#SAYouthForNature and #BelieveInYouth, and tag WWF South Africa’s official account. Weekly prizes include R1,000 WWF vouchers for nominators and R3,000 in cash for nominees. Justin Smith, Business Development Director of WWF South Africa, stated, "At a time when South Africa is entering a new era of unity and hope, our youth are leading the charge towards a more sustainable future”. “The 'Believe in South Africa's Youth' campaign is not just about recognising the incredible work already being done by young environmental leaders, but also about inspiring a broader movement of collective action,” Smith said.