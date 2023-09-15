Youth empowered to influence South Africa’s climate change policy

In South Africa, where young people are among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, a dynamic initiative is empowering them to play a pivotal role in shaping climate policies critical to the planet's future. The Youth Climate Champions (YCC) programme recently concluded its second week-long boot camp, which aimed to equip young individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to engage with vital climate policy processes.

Situated at Cradle Moon in the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng, the YCC boot camp facilitated collaboration among young people and youth organisations passionate about addressing climate change. The YCC programme operates under the Climate Ambition to Accountability Project (CAAP), a partnership involving WWF South Africa, Climate Action Network South Africa, and the Institute for Economic Justice. This project receives co-funding from the European Union and the Swedish International Development Cooperation. For the second consecutive year, the YCC welcomed 20 young participants to the climate boot camp, offering them the opportunity to learn how to take meaningful action on climate issues.

The program covered a range of topics, including green career paths, climate policies at international, national, and local levels, climate justice and equity, and strategies for influencing climate policy using tools like social media. Distinguished speakers, including members of the Presidential Climate Commission, Irfaan Mangera from Rise Mzansi, and Alia Kajee from 350.org, shared their insights. Ivanna Katz, Youth Engagement Coordinator with WWF South Africa, expressed excitement about the level of interest in this year's boot camp. Over 800 applications were received, and only 20 slots were available, resulting in a highly engaged and motivated group of participants. Katz noted the remarkable enthusiasm and energy displayed by the attendees.

Last year's boot camp yielded a policy paper on youth engagement in climate policy, advocating for a more inclusive and equitable decision-making process that reflects the diverse needs and concerns of all South Africans, particularly the youth. It also called for the establishment of a Youth National Climate Council. Young people are increasingly recognised as essential stakeholders in the fight against climate change, and initiatives like the YCC are instrumental in amplifying their voices and ensuring they have a meaningful role in shaping climate policies that will impact their future. For those interested in youth climate activities, signing up for the Youth Climate Champions network and subscribing to the Climate Ambition to Accountability newsletter offer opportunities to get involved.