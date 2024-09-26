Youth statement calls for inclusion in South Africa’s Just Transition

As South Africa continues to shift towards a low-carbon economy, youth across the country are calling for increased involvement in the Just Energy Transition (JET), highlighting the critical role they play in securing a sustainable future. The recent National Youth Statement compiled at the Local Conference of Youth South Africa in August 2024, referencing the JET Implementation Plan 2023–2027, criticises the government for not adequately centring their voices in the process, despite being among the most vulnerable to climate change.

In the "Youth Statement" young people argue that they will be the most affected by the ongoing climate crisis. They reference the IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report, which states that youth, especially from marginalised communities, will face disproportionate impacts from climate change. Despite this, the JET Implementation Plan only mentions youth 17 times, with little emphasis on their role in shaping the transition. "We cannot afford to be sidelined in a process that will determine our futures," the statement declares. The statement also touched on the lingering impacts of apartheid-era spatial planning that continue to exacerbate environmental injustices. Under apartheid, black and brown communities were systematically relocated to areas with heavy polluting industries, resulting in poor living conditions and significant health risks.

These areas still suffer from inadequate infrastructure, insufficient waste management, and poor access to clean water. The youth highlight the need for the Just Transition to address these historical inequalities. "The Just Transition must focus on restorative justice, ensuring that the mistakes of the past are not repeated," the statement reads. Without targeted interventions, the risks posed by climate change, such as water scarcity and food insecurity, will continue to disproportionately affect vulnerable communities. Youth unemployment remains a significant barrier to meaningful participation in climate action. With an unemployment rate of 33.5% and many young people lacking the necessary skills to thrive in the green economy, there are concerns that the Just Transition may deepen existing inequalities if educational and capacity-building programs are not prioritised.

"Young people in many communities face dire socio-economic conditions, which makes it difficult to engage with climate issues meaningfully," the Youth Statement notes. In addition, there is a general lack of awareness around climate change in low-income communities, with many perceiving it as an issue for the affluent. This has led to low public participation in climate-related initiatives. The youth are calling for enhanced stakeholder engagement to ensure that their voices are not only heard but also integrated into decision-making processes. In line with Decision 1/CMA.4 from COP27, the youth demand mechanisms to support their participation in national and international forums on climate change.