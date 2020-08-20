Eskom announces Stage 1 loadshedding for Friday

Durban - Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 1 loadshedding from 9am until 10pm on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Eskom said four generation units have returned to working order, easing the capacity constraints.

"This follows the return to service of four generation units on Wednesday and Thursday. Four generators were returned to service at the Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kusile power stations. Three more units are expected to return to service during the night," the power giant said.

"Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 250MW of capacity, adding to the 4 400MW currently out on planned maintenance," the statement read.

Eskom said while supply constraints have eased, the public needs to use electricity sparingly as the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile.