Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm today

Durban: Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from Wednesday at 2pm until 5am on Saturday. The power utility said this was attributed to ongoing insufficient generation capacity and the loss of a unit each at three of its power stations, including Medupi, Duvha and Kendal.

The power utility added that the implementation of load shedding was to preserve the remaining emergency reserves at the OCGT and pump storage power stations in order to prevent higher stages of load shedding. Eskom said, of the five units that failed on Tuesday, a unit at Majuba, Kriel and Matimba power stations, have returned to service while the remaining two units are undergoing boiler tube leak repairs. Total breakdowns currently amount to 15 485MW while planned maintenance is 4 100MW of capacity.