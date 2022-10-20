Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until further notice

Cape Town - South Africans are once again plunged into darkness as power utility Eskom announced on Thursday morning it would be implementing Stage 3 load shedding until further notice. This comes after failures occurred at power station during the course of Wednesday evening.

“Due to the failure of 2 units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations. “Stage 3 load shedding has been extended from 5am today (Thursday) until further notice,” Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said. This comes as a heavy blow to South Africans as the power utility on Wednesday announced a downgrade of load shedding Stage 4 to Stage 3 until Thursday.

Mantshantsha said this was in order to replenish dam levels at the pumped storage stations. “This load shedding will be extended until 5am. Similarly, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Friday and continue until 5am on Saturday,” he added. “On Monday, Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations,” Mantshantsha said.

This remains as developing story as the power utility is expected to release a full statement later on Thursday. [email protected] IOL