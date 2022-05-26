Eskom condemns spate of attacks on its technicians in Gauteng

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has condemned the latest attack on three of its technicians while on duty in Mabopane. According to the Gauteng spokesperson for Eskom, Amanda Qithi, the technicians were busy executing their duties when they were attacked and robbed by three armed men on Tuesday.

She said this was the third attack on Eskom employees in the last three days in the province. “Two other attacks on Eskom technicians took place in Mabopane and Soweto over the past three days. “Two technicians were attacked by the three armed perpetrators while they were inspecting meter boxes in Mabopane Block E.

“The perpetrators demanded their wallets and cell phones and took off in a vehicle without a registration number. “In a separate incident in Mabopane, a technician was also robbed of a cell phone and money at a substation,” Qithi said. On Wednesday, a technician was stabbed while he and his colleagues were installing meters in Nomzamo, Soweto.

Qithi said the technician sustained stab wounds to his face and chest and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. He is currently recovering at home. “We condemn such acts of violence against our employees in Gauteng, where they are often assaulted, intimidated and placed in extreme situations such as being held hostage by some community members.

“This display of aggression and violence by communities often leads to employees suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. It also results in delays in repair work and project completion, further extending the period that residents spend without electricity,” Kith Maitisa, SHEQS Manager in Gauteng, said. The power utility has urged the public to report any criminal acts to its hotline Eskom Crime Line on 0800 112 722 or the police’s Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Tip-offs can be done anonymously.