Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding after two generation units break down

Rustenburg - Stage of load shedding will be implemented on Monday evening, due to breakdown of generation unit, Eskom said. “Eskom regrets to inform the public that, due to the breakdown of a generation unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations today, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm tonight,” it said.

“Three generation units are expected to return to service by this evening, which will ramp up through the night. “Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust, and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” said Eskom. Eskom said it currently has 2 246MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 847MW of capacity was unavailable due to breakdowns.