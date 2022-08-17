Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding as Cape residents hit with icy weather

Durban - Due to a breakdown of generation units, Eskom will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) between 4pm and midnight. Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said this is due to the shortage of generation capacity.

"The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system," he said. Mantshantsha said during the same period, Eskom teams have returned a unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations to service. "While a generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service over the next 24 hours, this will still be insufficient to stave off load shedding for Thursday afternoon. We currently have 4 550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 637MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly," said.

The rolling blackouts come as Cape Town residents are bracing for freezing temperatures this week. The South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a warning of very cold and wet weather over the Western and Northern Cape areas. "A cold front affecting the western parts of the country will cause very cold, windy and wet conditions from Wednesday until Friday. Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday the coolest morning, although the day temperatures will recover slowly. Light snowfalls are also expected over the Western Cape mountains and over the southern high-lying areas of the Northern Cape on Thursday," Saws said.

