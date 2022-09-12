Eskom restores power in Jagersfontein after collapse of dam wall

Pretoria - Eskom said it has made significant progress in restoring electricity supply to Jagersfontein in the Free State, where a dam wall collapsed on Sunday causing damage to the small town. This follows the tragic events that unfolded in and around Jagersfontein after a dam wall collapsed on Sunday, unleashing water and mine waste, which has killed at least three people and displaced at least 250 residents in the small mining town.

Eskom spokesperson Stefanie Jansen van Rensburg said the Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud, severely damaging the infrastructure. “Rietkuil substation is a bulk supply point from which Centlec, the electricity distributor in the area, supplies Jagersfontein and Charlesville,” Jansen van Rensburg said. [Photos] The Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State where flooding from a disused mine has caused the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes and the death of at least one person. #Jagersfontein pic.twitter.com/9t8SWUnQr6 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 12, 2022 She added that plans are in motion to restore bulk supply to Centlec through alternative feeders and if all goes according to plan, bulk supply should be restored by Tuesday, September 13.

“Please note that municipal infrastructure might have also been damaged, leading to prolonged supply interruptions. “Customers on the Fauresmith-Spitskop and Pompie-Rietkuil feeders are however still without electricity supply due to 50 poles that collapsed as a result of the flood.” She said muddy conditions are making other areas unreachable, leaving seven rural customers without supply.

“The Rietkuil substation is also still inaccessible making it impossible to calculate the extent of the damage. The possibility does exist that the station will have to be rebuilt in its entirety,” Jansen van Rensburg said. “Although all electrical structures have been isolated for safety, electricity users are urged to treat all electrical lines, sockets, and appliances as live and dangerous,” she cautioned. Ramaphosa was expected to visit the town on Monday.

