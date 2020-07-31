Eskom scraps irregular tender

Eskom has scrapped a contract it has with another company for the supply of oil after it was found the tender had irregularities.

The power utility said on Friday it would clamp down on any irregular contracts.

The tender was awarded last year and it was found that it was flawed.

Eskom said the contract was for five years, but since it was discovered that it was flawed, it has been cancelled.

“A review of the circumstances leading to the tender being awarded to the company revealed serious irregularities in the process, including inflated prices charged to Eskom when lower priced alternatives were evident,” said Eskom in a statement.