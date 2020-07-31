Eskom scraps irregular tender
Eskom has scrapped a contract it has with another company for the supply of oil after it was found the tender had irregularities.
The power utility said on Friday it would clamp down on any irregular contracts.
The tender was awarded last year and it was found that it was flawed.
Eskom said the contract was for five years, but since it was discovered that it was flawed, it has been cancelled.
“A review of the circumstances leading to the tender being awarded to the company revealed serious irregularities in the process, including inflated prices charged to Eskom when lower priced alternatives were evident,” said Eskom in a statement.
It said it was looking at the role of all those involved in the tender including its own officials and those from outside.
Should any employee found to be implicated in the tender disciplinary action would be taken against them and criminal charges lodged with the police, it said.
“As Eskom has previously stated, a process to review all major contracts commenced earlier this year, and where evidence of corruption or other irregularity has been discovered, Eskom will not hesitate to take steps to cancel such contracts, and to recoup any losses that it might have incurred as a result of any irregular actions,” it said.
IOL