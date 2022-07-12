Eskom struggling to maintain Gauteng sub-stations due to vandalism, illegal connections

Pretoria - Eskom says it ıs still in the process of replacing mini-substations and transformers around Gauteng, however, the utility is unable to meet demand due to a high number of illegal connections and vandalism. The power utility said some of the challenges include meter tampering, unauthorised operations, non-payment, and electricity token purchases from ghost vendors.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Over the years we repeatedly replaced and repaired failed infrastructure without an equipment replacement process. “With the non-payments, debt levels, non-technical losses continuing to grow and the operational costs accelerating, the business takes further financial strain as we have to keep repairing, refurbishing or replacing infrastructure that breaks or is frequently vandalised. “We have since intensified the process which is financially sustainable to ensure return on investment and also reduce infrastructure failures and prolonged outages,” said Daphne Mokwena, the senior manager for Customer Services in Gauteng.

Mokwena added that to accommodate customers who cannot immediately settle the R6 052.60 remedial fee, (paid by customers who have bridged their meters or purchased their electricity tokens from illegal vendors), Eskom introduced the Deferred Payment Arrangement (DPA). “Customers are required to enter into a DPA and make an initial minimum payment of R500.00 and the balance can be paid over a maximum period of six months. “Eskom will start the process of restoring the power supply when a threshold of 60% of the payment has been made by customers supplied from the same affected equipment.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Communities are in a position to avoid premature equipment failure resulting in unplanned and extended outages by refraining from conducting illegal electricity related acts. “We also urge members of the public to report criminal activities such as illegal connections, theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure to the authorities or to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 112 722”, Mokwena added. IOL