Eskom suspends load shedding for Saturday

Eskom announced that it would suspend load shedding on Saturday following the lower demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. The recent suspension of load shedding by Eskom follows after a week of Stage Four and Two blackouts this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

“While the generation capacity constraints persist, the suspension of load shedding is possible due to the anticipated lower weekend demand demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves,” Eskom said in a statement. #POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Saturday morning owing to lower weekend demand

and adequate emergency generation reserves. pic.twitter.com/DNJV0IDZqH — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2022 Eskom further added that since Thursday afternoon, generation units at each of Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations had returned to service. “We currently have 5 512MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 484MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and A generation at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs,” the statement read.

Eskom added that load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns. Eskom added that it would provide a further update on Sunday. IOL