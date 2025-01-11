Eskom suspends operations in Nkanini following armed robbery and hijacking

Residents in Nkanini, Khayelitsha, have been left in the dark after Eskom withdrew its services following an armed robbery and hijacking. According to the utility company, it was then forced to immediately suspend operations in Nkanini following the two separate incidents on Friday afternoon in which Eskom contractors were robbed at gunpoint, with one also being hijacked.

“Unfortunately, this means that there will be a delay in electricity restoration efforts with affected customers likely to experience a longer period without electricity. “Eskom senior management and its internal security services will engage the South African Police Service (SAPS) and local community leadership, regarding the incident and find solutions to ensure the safety of staff before services may resume,” Eskom explained. “The incidents were reported to the Harare and Makhaza SAPS.”

Eskom called on communities to unite in opposing crime and to step forward in reporting any unlawful actions targeting its staff, contractors, and infrastructure. “The safety of employees and contractors is paramount, and if acts of violence or harassment persist, Eskom will focus its efforts on supplying electricity to areas where employee safety can be assured. “Communities are requested to report crime to authorities or the Eskom crime line at 0800 112 722. Eskom continues to work with law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities including electricity theft. They may remain anonymous.”

Nkanini councillor Ayanda Tetani said they had warned Eskom to contact community leaders when entering the area. “They went in there and didn’t contact us and they got robbed, possibly by the same suspects. “It is unfair that people will be left without electricity when they did nothing to Eskom. They must wait until a meeting with the police, and community safety structures before their electricity is restored. Some people have been without electricity for more than two weeks.