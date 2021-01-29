eThekwini launches daily sanitisation of 5 500 minibus taxis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A PROGRAMME launched by The eThekwini Transport Authority in partnership with the eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC) will see the daily sanitisation of 5 500 minibus taxis. The launch took place at the Chesterville taxi rank in Durban yesterday. The day’s activities were led by Ward 28 committee member Sabelo Zuma who demonstrated how a fogger was used to sanitise the taxis. He highlighted the importance of such interventions from government during the current pandemic. “With approximately 65% of Durban citizens relying on public transport, it makes both members of the public and public transport drivers/operators vulnerable to the virus. Thus, it is important that as government we extend support specifically to unsubsidised operators from the minibus taxi industry, to flatten the curve,” he said.

Zuma handed over starter kits containing foggers, awareness stickers, sanitisers and masks to unsubsidised taxi operators.

Yellow “No Mask – No Entry” stickers with the eThekwini municipality and EMTC logos will not only remind commuters to wear masks, but also help them to identify vehicles that are part of this sanitisation programme.

EMTC representative Sifiso Mthethwa welcomed the support by the City.

“As the minibus taxi industry we are happy and thankful for this initiative. We will work hand in hand with the ETA team on the implementation of the programme across the city.”

Zuma said the programme would be rolled out to taxis at various ranks around the city.

He urged commuters to assist the municipality in keeping all facilities clean by not littering, and to follow the Covid-19 protocols as set out by government to ensure everyone’s safety.