eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the killing of two people along the north beach on Monday evening and called on the police to intensify the search for suspects. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the killing of two people along the north beach on Monday evening and called on the police to intensify the search for suspects. KZN Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Durban Central police received a complaint of a double murder on the sand dunes near Suncoast beach and proceeded to the scene at 4pm on Monday.

Kaunda expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and has called on the police to work around the clock to find the suspects.

“This unfortunate incident occurred when the city is gearing itself to host thousands of visitors during the festive season. As the city we have developed a festive season safety plan to ensure that our residents and visitors are safe during the festive season and beyond,” said Kaunda.

The Mayor urged those who may have witnessed the incident to share information the police.