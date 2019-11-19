eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the killing of two people along the north beach on Monday evening and called on the police to intensify the search for suspects. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the killing of two people along the north beach on Monday evening and called on the police to intensify the search for suspects.

KZN Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said Durban Central police received a complaint of a double murder on the sand dunes near Suncoast beach and proceeded to the scene at 4pm on Monday. 

Kaunda expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and has called on the police to work around the clock to find the suspects.

“This unfortunate incident occurred when the city is gearing itself to host thousands of visitors during the festive season. As the city we have developed a festive season safety plan to ensure that our residents and visitors are safe during the festive season and beyond,” said Kaunda.

The Mayor urged those who may have witnessed the incident to share information the police.

“One of the issues we have prioritized as the municipality is to increase police visibility and installation of CCTV cameras in our tourists attraction areas so that we can be able to identify wanted suspects and people who plan and commit crime in these areas,” said Kaunda.

The pictures of the deceased laying on their backs were circulated widely on social media soon after the incident.  The man still had what appeared to be a knife stuck in his chest. A handbag was found near the woman. An ID document of a woman was also found but it could not be established if it belonged to the deceased. 

