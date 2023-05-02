eThekwini municipality to discuss salary for jailed ANC councillor at next council meeting

Durban - The eThekwini municipality says the continued payment of the salary of ANC councillor Muzimuni Ngiba, 10 months after he was arrested and kept in custody for allegedly killing his predecessor, is about to be finalised. On Friday, Vincent Mkhize, the DA’s caucus chief whip in the municipality, revealed that the municipality’s speaker, Thabani Nyawose had confirmed that Ngiba was still on the payroll of the municipality that is facing service delivery challenges.

Ngiba, a senior member of the ANC in the eThekwini region, is from ward 101, which includes the Cato Manor informal settlement and parts of Mayville township. In October 2021, just before the local government elections, Siyabonga Mkhize, the ANC’s candidate in the ward, was shot and killed. UPDATE: The ANC-run eThekwini says it is about to finalise the image-tainting issue of the continued payment of the salary of Councillor Muzimuni Ngiba (from ANC) while he is still in custody for allegedly killing the man he succeeded. The municipality says a report — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 1, 2023 ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga, was killed and two others were wounded in the attack.

Ngiba, who was one of the “chief mourners” at Mkhize’s funeral, was later arrested with three others – Mlomo Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi and Sfiso Vincent Mlondo – believed to be the hitmen in the case. Councillor Mkhize argued that Ngiba’s salary should have been stopped long ago. “The DA in eThekwini is concerned with the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality using taxpayers’ money to pay an incarcerated councillor who has been in prison for at least 10 months, awaiting trial for the murder of a former ANC ward candidate shortly before the 2021 local government elections,” Mkhize said in a statement on Friday.

After a public outcry, the municipality said the matter was being addressed and the delays were because of the processes that had to be followed. NEWS: The ANC-run eThekwini municipality is in hot water after it emerged that it is still paying the hefty salary of ANC Councillor Muzimuni Ngoba who was arrested 10 months ago for allegedly killing his predecessor in order to get the position. The DA says Speaker Thabani — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 28, 2023 “eThekwini Municipality can confirm that it is at the tail end of legislated Council processes related to Councillor Muzimuni Ngiba who is currently in jail awaiting trial. The City said: “The municipality understands public interest in the matter. It also understands public expectation that the matter of Councillor Ngiba's absence from Council duties should have been speedily finalised.

“However, in terms of the Code of Conduct for Councillors there is a defined process that must be followed, failing which the municipality could open itself up to legal challenge. “Additionally, Council has already approved the procedure that should be followed by the Speaker in case a Councillor is in breach of the Code of Conduct. “In terms of the Code of Conduct for Councillors, there are several steps that must be followed in instances of misconduct involving a councillor, such as chronic absence from Council meetings.

“The steps include the Speaker writing to the Councillor and giving him/her an opportunity to state his/her case, among other steps. “This has been done. “The final step in the process is a report to Council authorising the Speaker to sanction councillor Ngiba.