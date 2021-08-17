eThekwini opens centre to help businesses affected by recent looting, unrest

The City said the centre formed part of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s commitment to assist businesses to rebuild, recover and ensure economic stability.

DURBAN: eThekwini Municipality has opened a one-stop centre to assist businesses affected by the recent civil unrest and looting.

Results of a preliminary survey of 720 respondents of businesses impacted by the unrest indicates that 41 824 jobs were impacted, 7 789 confirmed job losses, R2.32 billion in property damage, R566 million in damages to machinery and equipment and R1.07bn in stock was lost.

The City said the one-stop centre would assist businesses to fast-track their applications for the required relief and recovery intervention.

It forms part the municipality’s multipronged strategy contained in the reviewed Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) in response to the civil unrest.