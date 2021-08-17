eThekwini opens centre to help businesses affected by recent looting, unrest
DURBAN: eThekwini Municipality has opened a one-stop centre to assist businesses affected by the recent civil unrest and looting.
The City said the centre formed part of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s commitment to assist businesses to rebuild, recover and ensure economic stability.
Results of a preliminary survey of 720 respondents of businesses impacted by the unrest indicates that 41 824 jobs were impacted, 7 789 confirmed job losses, R2.32 billion in property damage, R566 million in damages to machinery and equipment and R1.07bn in stock was lost.
The City said the one-stop centre would assist businesses to fast-track their applications for the required relief and recovery intervention.
It forms part the municipality’s multipronged strategy contained in the reviewed Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) in response to the civil unrest.
The recovery and relief for all businesses that is accessible at the centre include:
- Applications for the reconstruction of buildings damaged by fire.
- Applications for rates relief for property owners where the building is non-functional.
- Applications for building plan submissions in respect of properties damaged.
- Applications for rates rebate for bed and breakfast establishment.
- Request for information/forms.
- Assistance with the processing of applications.
- Updates regarding the status of applications.
The centre operates from Mystrals, Durban Exhibition Centre on Samora Machel Street from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4pm.
The centre can be contacted at 031 3222 444 or email: [email protected]
IOL