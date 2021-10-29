eThekwini residents must brace for possible water cuts due

Durban: eThekwini residents who have been grappling with frustrating load shedding, may now also have to deal with water cuts. The municipality has warned residents to brace themselves for possible interruptions to the water supply in some areas, ironically, due to load shedding.

The City said the situation was beyond its control adding that water tankers were on standby to respond should the need arise. Attributing the problem to load shedding affecting the country, the municipality said water pumps that depend on power, bear the brunt of power outages. This has been exacerbated by the lack of storage at the Durban Heights treatment works, as its major storage reservoir is currently being rehabilitated by Umgeni Water Board, which sells water to the City.