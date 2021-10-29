eThekwini residents must brace for possible water cuts due
Durban: eThekwini residents who have been grappling with frustrating load shedding, may now also have to deal with water cuts.
The municipality has warned residents to brace themselves for possible interruptions to the water supply in some areas, ironically, due to load shedding.
The City said the situation was beyond its control adding that water tankers were on standby to respond should the need arise.
Attributing the problem to load shedding affecting the country, the municipality said water pumps that depend on power, bear the brunt of power outages.
This has been exacerbated by the lack of storage at the Durban Heights treatment works, as its major storage reservoir is currently being rehabilitated by Umgeni Water Board, which sells water to the City.
“The Municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused and requests residents to use water sparingly,” it said.
For more information regarding water supply, members of the public can contact the call centre on 080 131 3013, the toll-free number on 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number on 073 1483 477.
IOL