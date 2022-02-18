Ex-prison boss fined for corruption which fleeced Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility

PRETORIA: The former deputy director of the Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility, 57-year-old Clement Raphalani, has been fined R100 000 or 10 years’ imprisonment by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for corruption. Captain Matimba Maluleke, the spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, said Raphalani appeared before the court on Thursday. “He was also found guilty on numerous other charges of related corruption by the same court and sentenced to a R70 000 fine, or eight years’ imprisonment.

“Co-accused Clemenson Carriers, a juristic person, was found guilty of corruption and fined R150 000,” said Maluleke. Clemenson Carriers was also de-registered by the court. “Between 2017 and 2018, Raphalalani, in his professional capacity as deputy director (procurement officer) at Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility, connived with his co-accused, Thabo Makamane, who was also a deputy director at the facility, to award tenders to different companies without following due processes,” said Maluleke. He said Raphalalani and his co-accused, which included three juristic persons – Clemenson Carriers, Penson Manufacturing and Vhalenda Zwashu – were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in December 2018.

“The accused (Raphalalani) was previously convicted for corruption that also involved the facility and ordered to pay back R569 500 by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes court. The company, Clemenson Carriers, was (previously) ordered to pay back R369 380,” said Maluleke. The correctional facility has suffered a loss of R18 million due to illegal activities. “The other outstanding accused persons, including Makamane and the juristic persons, are yet to be sentenced,” said Maluleke.