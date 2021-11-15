Expect road closures as Intra-Africa Trade Fair kicks of in Durban, SAPS warns against drone usage

Durban: Durbanites should brace for road closures as the Intra-Africa Trade Fair is set to start on Monday at the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. The Trade fair, set to take place until November 21, is the African continent’s premier trade and investment event.

Its attractions will include more than 1 000 exhibitors from across Africa showcasing their goods and services. The seven-day exhibition will include a packed programme of conference sessions featuring key leading African and international thought leaders and experts. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) would be providing all security and law enforcement at the fair.

“The communities of Durban and surrounding suburbs are advised that there will be limited access in areas surrounding the Chief Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre as there will be road closures and parking restrictions. “Temporary/speed fencing and cones will also be set up around the ICC for drop off for delegates and accredited persons only. “Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed into restricted areas in and around the Convention Centre for the duration of the event.”

Walnut Road has been closed off from Sunday at 10pm. “The air space over the Albert Luthuli ICC and the areas surrounding the ICC is a no-fly zone for the duration of the event. No civilian aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS)(Drones) is permitted in the restricted airspace.” Naidoo added that demonstrations are being catered for in designated areas only.

“For this purpose, a speaker's corner has been set up in the grassed area of Bram Fischer Street and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue. “We urge those who would like to air their grievances and/or stage protests to do so within the confines of the law. Demonstrators must adhere to the Lockdown Level 1 Regulations as the country is still under a State of Disaster. “Members of the South African Police Service and all law enforcement agencies will continue to apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”