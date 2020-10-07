Expect road closures in Durban during Cosatu march

Durban – Durban metro police have urged road users to plan their routes as Cosatu is expected to march through the City on Wednesday.

Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said if the crowds become bigger than what is expected there will be road closures.

Cosatu and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have vowed to bring the country to a standstill through protest marches and pickets against state capture, corruption and gender-based violence (GBV).

KZN Cosatu members gather at the King DiniZulu Park before making their way to meet other members at Currie’s Fountain for their march in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Sewpersad said protestors were expected to gather in a picket demonstration in Bram Fischer Road (Old Fort Road).

“If the crowds are bigger than expected, the following roads – Bram Fischer, Shepstone, Sylvester Ntuli and Stalwart Simelane – will be closed to traffic.”