Expect road closures in Durban during Cosatu march
Durban – Durban metro police have urged road users to plan their routes as Cosatu is expected to march through the City on Wednesday.
Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh said if the crowds become bigger than what is expected there will be road closures.
Cosatu and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have vowed to bring the country to a standstill through protest marches and pickets against state capture, corruption and gender-based violence (GBV).
Sewpersad said protestors were expected to gather in a picket demonstration in Bram Fischer Road (Old Fort Road).
“If the crowds are bigger than expected, the following roads – Bram Fischer, Shepstone, Sylvester Ntuli and Stalwart Simelane – will be closed to traffic.”
Sewpersad said they were expecting the crowds to peak at around 12.
He urged road users to carefully plan their trips and use alternate routes.
On Tuesday, Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said his federation would hold several demonstrations – marches to government buildings, premiers’ offices and police stations – in the country to protest against GBV and highlight the need for law enforcement agencies to act swiftly against the perpetrators.
At present, Cosatu members have gathered at King Dinizulu Park before making their way to meet other members at Currie’s Fountain. The march is expected to start at 11am.
IOL