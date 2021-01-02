Ezemvelo Wildlife shuts Hilltop Resort, guests to self isolate in rooms after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has shut down its Hiltop Resort situated inside Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park with immediate effect after the resort manager tested positive for Covid-19. Guests currently at the resort have been informed and they will be allowed to self-isolate within the resort provided they are willing to cook and do house-keeping for themselves, Ezemvelo said in a statement on Saturday. Musa Mntambo, head of corporate at Ezemvelo said the closure of the resort is a precautionary measure and was also in line with the advice received from Ezemvelo’s medical team. “The advice follows the Covid-19 positive test results of one of the Resort Managers who, as part of his duties, interacted with all resort staff as well as the guests. The Resort will probably open on Thursday, 07 January 2021,” he said. All guests who have bookings during the affected dates will be requested to transfer their bookings to Mpila Resort which is within Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park or Mantuma Resort at Mkhuze Game Reserve, Ezemvelo said.

They will also be allowed to choose any other Ezemvelo Resort should they prefer not to transfer to either of the two resorts indicated above.

According to Ezemvelo they will also be amenable to requests of re-booking to a different future date or refunds.

All three main gates Memorial, Nyalazi, and Cengeni gates will remain open and the public is encouraged to visit the park and make use of the Centenary Centre to buy food as the Hiltop restaurant is also closed.

For further information regarding bookings, visitors have been been asked to contact the Central Reservation on 033 845 1000 or through email at [email protected]

Alternatively, they may contact the Resort Manager, Ms. Tiny Major on 076 481 5539.

