Facing the future: 5 crucial skills our children need

As parents, we want the best for our children and do all we can to prepare them to be happy and successful in the future. The problem is that we don’t know what the future world looks like, and what may be needed in order for them to thrive.

Ten years ago, our children were facing an adult world that was largely different to the one our young adults face today, and in 10 years’ time, this will again be the case. We can, however, get a pretty realistic idea of the world our children will more than likely live in as adults by taking stock of where we have been, where we are now, and where we seem to be going as a global society. For South Africa’s children – the country’s future leaders, industry experts share their thoughts on how they can be empowered to be ready for the future, and which skills they will need:

1. Software development skills The most in-demand expertise and one of the most challenging sets of skills to get on the South African market actually remain inside the software development field, says Andrew Bourne, Africa regional manager at technology firm Zoho. With low-code platforms, citizen developers can create complex and powerful business applications without requiring costly and lengthy training. He says universities must ensure that educators are equipped with the skills to train youth for the demands of the technological world.

“We need to future-proof children so that they are equipped to apply for jobs that require digital and development skill. And we can help do this by ensuring that educators also have the skills to encourage children to become more digitally literate.” 2. Creativity In order to sustain growth in any industry, employers and established professionals need to nurture the creative potential of the youth. And Anton Gillis, chief executive at Kruger Gate Hotel, believes that one of the key aspects to growing tomorrow’s talent is fostering an engaging approach to working with young people.

“It’s amazing what we can stand to learn while engaging with the youth; no one will teach you about social media or online platform developments quicker than them. In an effort to prepare the youth for their future, we should work with them. Within this collaborative strategy, we can benefit from fresh perspectives, and they can gain expert advice.” 3. Sustainable farming skills As world hunger looms, the impact of agriculture on addressing food shortages cannot be underestimated. Rick Hein, managing director of MicroThumbs – a supplier of microgreens to retailers nationwide, has established a small, indoor, vertical farming model at Alberton High School in Gauteng, where pupils learn to grow their own food.

The world's food supply-to-demand ratio is increasingly becoming unbalanced, he says, and globally, we’re running out of space to keep up. “By showing young people how to grow food in small urban areas, they learn about food security and self-sufficiency and are given lifelong skills on how to survive eating healthy foods they’ve grown themselves.” His aim is to roll out the urban farm model in schools across South Africa.

“Growing food connects young people to nature and fosters a future stewardship of the natural world; it’s a priceless lesson to learn for the uncertain world of tomorrow.” 4. Enjoyment of reading In 2021, South Africa ranked last out of 57 countries assessed in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, which tested the reading ability of 400,000 students globally. Illiteracy among South African children rose from 78% in 2016 to 81% in 2021.

One way to help children read is by taking advantage of the mobile technology advancements we have made as a country, says Lea-Anne Moses, executive director and trustee at the Fundza Literacy Trust. Currently, some 95% of South Africans have access to a mobile phone, and smartphone penetration in the country has surpassed 90%. “We should be able to contribute to changing this situation by making sure that reading material on digital and mobile devices reaches young people in order to help us cultivate a reading culture.” 5. Digital skills

Ensuring that young people entering the workforce are equipped with the right skills needed to thrive in the new, digitally transformed world of work should be a key focus. Achieving this requires a holistic, integrated approach that is focussed on fit-for-purpose skills and whole-person development, says Ursula Fear, senior talent program manager at Salesforce. “It also requires the collective effort of stakeholders across industries, because business should be a platform for change.” Empowering young people with the right digital skills, together with an agile approach to learning, is central to combating unemployment both today and into the future.

Our children’s future world These are just some of the things that our children need to be prepared for: Rapid technological advancements

Interconnectedness and globalisation

A changing job landscape

Environmental challenges On a personal level, they need to have: Personal and professional life skills

Critical thinking and media literacy

Social and civic responsibility

Physical and mental health

Ethical considerations

Personal fulfillment Preparing children for the future involves equipping them with a combination of skills, knowledge, values, and attitudes that will help them thrive, contribute positively to society, and adapt to the ever-changing landscape.