Fake alcohol worth R380K confiscated in Rustenburg

Johannesburg - Some people around the Rustenburg area who illicitly bought alcohol during lockdown may have been drinking concoctions whose ingredients aren’t known yet. This is according to the North West police who arrested a 45-year-old suspect for having been in possession of counterfeit alcohol worth R380 000. It is alleged the man manufactured the alcohol, packaged it and also put labels on them. When police pounced on the man, they found the alcohol in boxes and different liquor labels that were ready to be pasted on to the bottles. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they also found a gun and ammunition. Mokgwabone said their intelligent services led them to the man’s house in Safari Gardens.

“The suspect, who could not account for the possession and liquor labels, attempted to bribe a police officer by offering him R6 000. However, he was charged for corruption.”

Mokgwabone said the man was selling the alcohol in the area. So far, it is not yet known where the manufacturing of the alcohol took place but has been sent for testing.

One of the labels found at the scene. Picture: SAPS

“It was not original alcohol because if you bought from the South African Brewery, why put labels on it

“The 45-year-old man was expected to appear at the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition as well as the possession of counterfeit goods and corruption.

“Investigations into the matter continue,” Mokgwabone said.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended officers for a job well done and said police would continue to work hard to ensure that illegal firearms, which are often used to commit serious and violent crimes, were removed from the wrong hands.

IOL