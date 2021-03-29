’Fake’ biokineticist arrested in Klerksdorp

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg: A man who was allegedly practising as biokineticist, despite not being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), has been arrested. A biokineticist is an exercise specialist who improves a person’s physical condition and their quality of life by means of physical assessment and the prescription of health exercise habits. The HPCSA said its Inspectorate Office in the North West region, together with members of the Klerksdorp Serious Commercial Crimes Unit, conducted inspections in the area. Spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the inspection led them to the RVB Biokinetics practice where they found a Mr CJ Van Belkum practising as a biokineticist even though he was not registered with the council. “Mr Van Belkum was arrested and taken to Klerksdorp police station for fraud and contravening Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.

“The HPCSA is committed to ensuring that illegal health-care practitioners do not practise and put the lives of the public at risk.

“The HPCSA encourages practitioners to report their colleagues who they suspect of employing unregistered persons. This will ensure that integrity is maintained in the profession and that professionals that are capable and registered with Council are the ones treating patients.

“Members of the public are also advised to check with the HPCSA if their local practitioners appear on Council’s register.

“The verification of practitioners can be done by calling the HPCSA Call Centre on 013 338 9300/1 or by visiting the HPCSA website on www.hpcsa.co.za and search on the register for the practitioners details,” she said.

By November last year, the HPCSA had identified 18 bogus doctors, had then arrested and shut their surgeries.

Ten were men and eight women. Gauteng had the most bogus doctors, and 10 of the arrested bogus doctors were foreign nationals.

Some of the bogus doctors were found to have been operating from the surgeries of qualified and registered doctors.

IOL