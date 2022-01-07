Falling pizza and screaming children blamed for Verulam crash that left no one injured

Durban – The driver of a car that allegedly collided into an oncoming vehicle in Russom Street in Verulam on Thursday afternoon, said it was screaming children that caused her distraction. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the incident took place at around 6.30pm.

“According to the driver, she purchased two pizzas from the Verulam CBD and was returning to Amouti. “The children in her vehicle started screaming after the pizzas started sliding out of their boxes. The driver became distracted and veered into the oncoming lane when she collided into a white Toyota Corolla,” he said. Balram said thankfully the drivers of both car and six children, aged between and 10 and 16, were not harmed.

In a separate incident, a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the M41 Higginson Highway, Chatsworth in the early hours of Friday morning. Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic with Rescue Care, said the accident took place at around 1am near the Mobeni Heights Cemetery. “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle had lost control and overturned multiple times before leaving the roadway, coming to rest down the embankment against a tree.