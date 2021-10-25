’Family friend’ jailed for rape of 11-year-old KZN girl

Durban: A 32-year-old man, who pretended he was going to help an 11-year-old look for her aunt and then raped her, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Makhosonke Khosilakhe Magubane was sentenced in the Inkanyezi Regional Court on Monday.

Police said the victim and her two younger brothers, had been living with their aunt while their parents worked far from home. The girl had gone to Magubane’s home to look for her aunt on October 6, 2019. Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “She wanted the cellphone from her aunt to set an alarm for school the next morning.

“The accused, who was the friend of the aunt, offered to show her where her aunt was. “He took her to a house, which was under construction in the neighbourhood, assaulted and raped her. Mbele said the victim managed to escape by distracting the accused and telling him that there was a person at the window.