Family grieves as Ayabonga Mjilo’s alleged killer in court

Mfanafuthi Kunene, the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing 23-year-old Ayabonga Mjilo, on Monday told the Durban Magistrate’s Court that he would abandon his bail application. In court, Kunene was granted Legal Aid with Ntando Cele as his attorney and the matter was adjourned to February 26.

An emotional Nontobeko Mjilo, Ayabonga’s older sister thanked police for not resting until they had found Ayabonga. Nontobeko, speaking after Kunene’s court appearance, said Greenwood Park police officers, led by Sergeant Nhlanhla Mhlongo were relentless in their attempt to find her sister “They did not sleep, day and night, looking for my mother’s child, until they found her and returned with her.

Mfanafuthi Kunene. | Supplied “I’d like to thank Greenwood Park officers, I salute them, they’ve helped me. From the day I reported her missing, they did not drop the case. They took me everywhere, we were all searching together. “I’d like to say thank you even though in the end we found her (Ayabonga) dead.” The place believed to be where Ayabonga Mjilo's body was recovered. | Supplied On December 28, 2024, Nontobeko filed a missing person’s report for Ayabonga who had last been seen on Christmas Day at a restaurant in uMhlanga with former colleagues.

Investigations led police to the restaurant. CCTV footage revealed that Ayabonga was seen a little after midnight (12.11am) on Christmas Day leaving with a man and getting into a silver vehicle. A kidnapping case was opened at Greenwood Park Police Station. Further CCTV footage was viewed and as investigations continued, one of the colleagues who saw Ayabonga and the man and gave police his identity.

Kunene was taken into custody on January 4. A murder case was then opened at the Verulam Police Station. Mthe Mjilo with an arm around his sister, Nontobeko. | Supplied Ayabonga’s elder brother, Mthe Mjilo, said: “I’m deeply hurt...we have been affected in different ways.”

Ayabonga Mjilo. | Facebook Ayabonga’s friend, Asanda Shabane, spoke of the desperate nature of the search after she had been reported missing. “We are shocked she was found dead… her last post on WhatsApp was of her and her boyfriend,” Shabane said. “She was very bubbly, she was very kind, she liked talking. She was also cheeky,” she said about Ayabonga.

“The waitresses said when she was leaving the restaurant she was fighting with a man,” Shabane said. “We tracked her phone and her last whereabouts was at the house where she was found.” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli (left). | Supplied KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said he decided to attend the court case because the province is facing a scourge of gender-based violence which leads to the deaths of women and children.

He said they have attended different funerals to share a message with society that “this now is a big problem and it’s a societal problem which everyone has to stand up and do something about it.” Ntuli said he also wanted to observe court proceedings because they want to be clear as to “what are the circumstances that make people think when they perpetrate or when they carry out this kind of violence against women and children, life will still be the same to them.” “The tragic loss of Ayabonga has left us deeply shaken. We stand with her family as they seek justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect vulnerable members of our society from such atrocities,” Ntuli said.

“Today’s proceedings serve as a reminder of the urgent need to address the scourge of violence in our communities. We will not rest until those who commit such crimes are held accountable.” Ntuli said they would continue to support Ayabonga’s family. Mfanafuthi Kunene. | Supplied According to reports Kunene had worked with Ayabonga for five months at a call centre last year, where he was the manager.