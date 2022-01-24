Family identify missing KZN pensioner in a mortuary

Durban: Almost two weeks after a 64-year-old man was reported missing, his family have positively identified his body at the Pinetown mortuary. According to police, Richard Nkwanyana was last seen on January 2 at around 8.30am leaving his residence in Damat, Marianhill.

Police added he had been wearing green trousers, a green shirt and black Dakota shoes. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the victim was found dead in the Damat area. His family identified his body on January 14 at the Pinetown mortuary.

“A case of inquest has been opened at Pinetown SAPS for further investigations.” Last week, in a separate incident, police said a Pinetown wife had launched an appeal to help look for her husband who had left to work in Gauteng. However, the husband called police to say he was alive and working in Gauteng.