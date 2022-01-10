Family say they heard six rounds of gunfire before relatives body was found in the outbuilding

Durban: The family of a 43-year-old man who was found dead in Hazelmere on Sunday night, said they had heard multiple shot being fired. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, they arrived at the scene at Ezakheni, Hazelmere, just before 11pm.

“RUSA members found the deceased in the outbuilding. He was lying in a prone position next to his bed. “According to his family, they were in the main building when they heard at least six shots being fired. Upon investigation, they found their relative lying on the ground bleeding from his injuries. “Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered on the scene.”

Balram said the motive for the shooting had not been established. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Verulam SAPS were investigating a case of murder. “On 9 January 2021 at 22:30 after police officers received a complaint of a shooting in the Ezakheni area. It is alleged that a 33-year-old victim was at his place of residence when he was accosted by an unknown gunman, who fatally shot him in the head and fled the scene. He was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown. The matter is still under investigation.”